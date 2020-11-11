BREAKING: Dallas Rapper Mo3 Allegedly Shot & Killed On Freeway, Twitter Reacts To The News

Mo3, a Texas rapper who some might remember was shot while recording an Instagram Live video and continued to record, is allegedly suffering from gun wounds. A shooting reportedly took place on a Dallas freeway on Wednesday (Nov. 11) and details are slowly coming in while Twitter continues to react to the news.
Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, was allegedly the unnamed individual from multiple sources that pointed to the rapper being the victim of the shooting. These same sources are saying Mo3 died from his injuries and a video of his body laying face up on the side of the road has been circulating across social media.
Due to the sensitive nature of the video, we will not be sharing the unconfirmed footage. Some may also remember Mo3 via his connection to Boosie Bad Azz as the pair recently appeared in a video together over the summer.
Please keep scrolling for reactions from Twitter and as details emerge, we will update this post.
#Update #Dallas PD confirming a victim has died in a possible shooting in Oak Cliff on I-35. No official confirmation on who the victim is. Follow @krld as we work to confirm the details.— Kristin Diaz (@KristinDiazTv) November 11, 2020
Me hearing they shot mo3 https://t.co/ABChB61A2E— rhy (@goofballrhy) November 11, 2020
Mo3 shoulda never been in the cliff in the first place with all that dissin and sending shooters at yella , Y’all better quit playing with Freddy— Omar (@Okarflo666) November 11, 2020
Ok ppl need to stop sayin MO3 dead. It’s not confirmed😩— 🍫ChocolateGrip🍫 (@SweetChoc0latee) November 11, 2020
Prayers for Mo3, bro too raw to go out like that 🙏🏽🙏🏽— 🖤 (@DGOdiddy) November 11, 2020
#Trapboy Freddy response too #Mo3 getting Shot pic.twitter.com/h0FfambpwP— 175Productionz (@175Productionz) November 11, 2020
If Mo3 really dead, y’all bogus af. Shit just ruined my whole day 😭 Hardest rapper in fuckin Dallas to me.. Don’t @ me.— jade (@JusttJadeeee) November 11, 2020
💔💔💔 PRAYERS FOR MO3— taymoney (@taymoneyduh) November 11, 2020
If that video of Mo3 is real.......— TAPE+ (@Tapeplus) November 11, 2020