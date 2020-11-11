BREAKING: Dallas Rapper Mo3 Allegedly Shot & Killed On Freeway, Twitter Reacts To The News

Mo3 , a Texas rapper who some might remember was shot while recording an Instagram Live video and continued to record, is allegedly suffering from gun wounds. A shooting reportedly took place on a Dallas freeway on Wednesday (Nov. 11) and details are slowly coming in while Twitter continues to react to the news.

Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, was allegedly the unnamed individual from multiple sources that pointed to the rapper being the victim of the shooting. These same sources are saying Mo3 died from his injuries and a video of his body laying face up on the side of the road has been circulating across social media.

Due to the sensitive nature of the video, we will not be sharing the unconfirmed footage. Some may also remember Mo3 via his connection to Boosie Bad Azz as the pair recently appeared in a video together over the summer.

