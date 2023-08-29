Brittany Renner Gave Charleston White A Lap Dance, X Thinks PJ Washington Is Tight

CLOSE

Brittany Renner hasn’t made the headlines in quite a while and it appeared that she was looking to change her sultry image in order to find true love. As that might still be the case, folks on X (formerly known as Twitter) are scratching their heads after Brittany Renner slapped her hot pocket in the lap ofon a recent podcast appearance.

Brittany Renner recently joined the set of The Danza Project podcast with hosts Toney Danza and Kris Novacane. In a clip promoted by the podcast via YouTube and social media, Renner is seen talking to White, and the controversial figure is heard off the mic saying “It’s uncomfortable to be wet” and we’re pretty sure that he’s talking about a certain body part at a certain moment.

Renner, who seemed shocked by White’s assessment, decided to straddle him in a skintight dress and even popped it a bit before flinging water on the hosts and White himself. Renner was in a throwing mood that day after tossing a full body of water at one of the hosts for laughing at her injury in a very personal place.

With the clip trending and going viral, fans on X connected the moment to the recent news of PJ Washington, the father of Renner’s child, signing a new three-year, $48 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets. While we don’t believe the pair are a couple, some X fans think Washington is sitting at home tight that his child’s mother is setting it out for Charleston White and The Danza Project gang.

Check out the clip in question below. Keep scrolling for reaction.

Photo: Getty

