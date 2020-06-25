Broken Record: Meek Mill Dragged On Twitter Again For “Beefing” With Trey Songz About Donations

Meek Mill definitely needs to give social media a break.

The Philadelphia rapper is once again getting dragged after he started an argument with R&B superstar and ruiner of the Power theme song, Trey Songz. The artists got into a spat about donations of all things.

On Monday (Jun.23), Trigga tagged Mill in the “Feed Your City Challenge,” the initiative that was kicked off by the Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, Pusha T, and Tony Draper. Meek, unfortunately, misinterpreted being challenged to participate as his philanthropic endeavors not being acknowledged and responded:

“200K to Philadelphia schools…my phantom for less fortunate 400K…and help raise 50 mil for reform @treysongz don’t try me like that!!”

Of course, Trey Songz felt a way about Meek getting spicy with him and clapped back:

“@meekmill what you feel attacked? I know what you doing for your community that’s why I challenged you. I’m at everybody to do they part and more, you included. Ima try whoever bout what I’m on right now. Feel how you feel.”

Ballerific Comment Creepin 🌾👀🌾 Meek Mill, Trey Songz. pic.twitter.com/1Xi2X4J3v6 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) June 24, 2020

It didn’t stop there because Songz hopped on his Instagram and further added:

“So @meekmill apparently felt a way bout me challenging him to the #feedyourcitychallenge,” he wrote. “He felt the need to tell me what he’s already done, hopefully not realizing I tapped on him because of how much I know he’s already doing for his community. That’s great you donated fam, that’s great you helping prison reform, that’s great you gave ya phantom. I’m simply trying to bring us together to further help our communities. You offended? Lol you got it.”

Meek, of course, could help but respond back accusing the “Bottoms Up” singer of targeting him despite the fact Trey issued the same challenges to Trouble, DJ Mustard and Fabolous.

“Nah I didn’t don’t try to put me on the spot wit that sideways shit,” he said. “that’s not even no money like 4 racks … other artist telling artist to donate is dumb just handle ya business! Don’t try to put me on the spot .. this behavior kinda of new artist don’t speaking on my money … coulda kept this in the comments bro I just ain’t feel your comment no big deal.”

Trey followed that up by sharing a photo of Fabolous accepting the challenge with the caption:

“@myfabolouslife has accepted the #feedyourcitychallenge!” he wrote in the caption. “That’s LA, ATL, & BROOKLYN commitments. We working out details now! We stronger together than apart.”

Bruh.

Meek would subsequently press send on a tweet claiming there is no “beef” between the two recording artists stating:

“Me and trey bro’s that lil [situation] threw me off tho!”

Me and trey bro’s that lil 🤔 threw me off tho! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 24, 2020

But the damage was already done, and social media was already dragging Meek for what they feel was an overreaction to Trey’s challenge to him.

Trey songs : I challenge you to give back to the commun…. Meek mill : pic.twitter.com/s323UhKGC9 — john (@iam_johnw) June 24, 2020

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Broken Record: Meek Mill Dragged On Twitter Again For “Beefing” With Trey Songz About Donations was originally published on hiphopwired.com