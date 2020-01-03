Brown Skin Girl: The Top 10 Iconic Moments Of Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter was destined from greatness from the time she made her introduction to the world in 2012, an expected trajectory considering her famous mom and dad. While online trolls and sideline haters have continually tried to talk down on the seven-year-old budding star, it’s fine time we recognize the icon that Blue Ivy is.
A recent photo of the oldest of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children playfully mugging for the camera alongside the powerhouse Houston duo of her mom and Megan Thee Stallion caught plenty of positive attention but some mean-spirited comments as well.
Beyond the fact that Blue Ivy is just seven years of age, nobody should be under this much scrutiny no matter how old they are. Adding to that, Black girls and women have enough to contend with in this world, especially when so many people try to hold them up to the beauty standards that they never subscribed to.
While the constant bickering over her hair and looks is nothing short of invasive, the outside noise of a few couldn’t possibly silence the many who see her as an icon in the making. Already, Blue Ivy has become a part of pop culture chatter and with the guidance of Hov and Bey, the skies are the limit for the little princess.
She’s also getting placement on the charts for her vocal contributions on her mom’s The Gift project in support of The Lion King movie. See what we mean? She’s just an icon living as Jaden Smith famously rapped.
Check out these top iconic moments featuring Blue Ivy Carter below.
1. Jay-Z – “Glory” feat. B.I.C.
Hov gets personal as he pens an ode to his firstborn child as only he can. Blue Ivy makes an appearance on the track as a baby and a star was born.
2. Blue Ivy’s cute “Good Job, Mommy” moment at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards
With Jay-Z and Blue Ivy presenting the Video Vanguard Award, Beyoncé tearfully accepted the award with Blue Ivy cheering mom on.
3. Beyoncé – “Blue” feat. Blue Ivy
This sweet track and video from Beyoncé featured Blue Ivy’s voice will have some reaching for tissues by the end.
4. Beyoncé – “Formation”
The video for the track highlights little Blue Ivy in a white dress with all the sass and confidence expected for a rising superstar.
5. Blue Ivy at the 2016 VMAs entrance featuring her mom.
Beyoncé might have gotten top billing on all of the stories surrounding this iconic moment but Blue Ivy really stole the show.
6. Blue Ivy’s 2016 Halloween getup.
Beyoncé’s Halloween fits have been some of the most popular things to hit the Internet in recent times but let’s not forget how Blue Ivy stole the show in this Salt-N-Pepa sendup with mom and grandmother, Tina Knowles.
7. Blue Ivy’s Prince-inspired outfit at the 59th Grammy Awards
While perched on dad’s lap, Blue Ivy’s outfit was one of the most talked-about moments.
8. Blue Ivy’s Freestyle
On one of the bonus tracks from Jay-Z’s 4:44 album, Blu Ivy let the world know that she’s “never seen a ceiling in my whole life.” A fitting metaphor indeed.
9. Blue Ivy’s “SPIRIT” cameo
While mom is certainly the star of the show on this standout track from The Gift album, Blue’s cameo in the clip was stirring as intended.
10. Blue Ivy’s feature on “BROWN SKIN GIRL”
The Lion King: The Gift has many special moments but this one should hit every Black girl young or old in the feels.