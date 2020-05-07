BRUHNews: NFL’s Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By Wife After Getting Caught In An Airbnb Cheating, Allegedly

Nina claims Earl, 30, left their home earlier in the day after an argument over the NFL player’s drinking. She claims Earl’s brother, Seth Thomas, picked him up.

But, a short time later, she decided to check on his whereabouts by logging into his Snapchat account — and that’s when she says she found video of Earl with another woman.

Nina says she used Earl’s Snapchat account to track his location to a nearby Airbnb rental home … and says she called up two other women to help her confront Earl at the pad. Nina also claims she grabbed Earl’s pistol, a 9mm Berreta, in the process with the intention to “scare him.”

This is where we mention that using a gone to just scare someone never goes well. One more time, Earl Thomas is lucky to be alive.

When the women arrived at the house, they “discovered Earl and Seth naked in bed with other women.”

That’s when Nina admits she pulled out the gun and put it to Earl’s head — stating “that she took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire.” But, cops say Nina was “unaware that the gun had a round in the chamber.”

Cops say one of the women in the house shot cell phone video of the incident … which they say shows Nina pointing the gun at Earl’s head “from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina’s finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged.”

Fortunately for Earl, cops say the Ravens defensive back was able to wrestle the gun away from her.

Cops say the cell phone video also shows Nina striking Earl in the nose before it ends.

Cops also spoke with Earl, who essentially corroborated the story … adding that Nina repeatedly hit him while he attempted to take the firearm away.

Dawg…

So umm, when is that cell phone footage going to leak? Because at this point, it’s inevitable. Apparently, Nina Thomas threatened everyone at the scene.

In an interview with Earl’s alleged mistress at the scene, she claimed Nina also threatened her and the other woman in the house — pointing the gun at them and yelling “I got something for all you hoes!”

The woman claims one of Nina’s other friends was carrying a knife and swinging it aggressively during the altercation as well.

After speaking with everyone, cops ultimately arrested Nina and both members of her posse. Nina was booked for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence, and later bonded out.

Nina Thomas has denied the allegations via her lawyer. Earl Thomas was not arrested. He even spoke on it…and, wow.

“Stuff like this happens” -Earl Thomas on his day that involved his wife holding him at gunpoint after she found him naked in a bed with another women andddddd his brother. pic.twitter.com/jHMCJpanu3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 7, 2020

Son might want to file for divorce and just move. Because, man alive. And considering the sordid details, Twitter is having a field day. See for yourself below.