BTB Savage Reportedly Shot & Killed Hours After Posting Bloody Photo

BTB Savage, a rising rapper based in Houston, Texas, was reportedly shot and killed just hours after posting a photo of him standing in blood. The photo in question was reportedly the aftermath of BTB Savage and his girlfriend shooting and killing an intruder in their home.

Details are scant at the moment and there is a lot of speculation swirling on social media.

What we can say is local outlet ABC13 reports that a man was shot in killed in what appeared to be a targeted attack near the River Oaks section of Houston Thursday (March 30). According to the outlet, the unidentified man was driving a Mercedes when a Subaru pulled up alongside him and fired shots. Two suspects then exited the Subaru and fled on foot.

As seen in ABC13’s video report, several bullet casings were found at the scene and promoted local authorities to deem the attack as targeted. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

BTB Savage posted an image on social media that went viral of him standing in blood, which the rapper himself claimed was his handiwork in a recent DJ Vlad interview which can be viewed below. The image in question will not be shared on this page but it is easily searchable online. Further, it appears that BTB used the image to promote a new mixtape titled Too Much Motion.

As BTB Savage explained in the video, a rapper looking to collaborate came to his home with a crew where he allegedly began casing the surroundings and, in the late rapper’s words, inquired about his chain. This sparked a fight and an exchange of gunfire. BTB’s girlfriend was present during the incident and also discharged a firearm in self-defense.

The chilling image shows the aftermath of the shooting after it was shared yesterday primarily via Twitter. The suspects are still at large. As this story develops, we will return with more details.

We’ve gathered a handful of reactions to BTB Savage reportedly being killed by gunfire from Twitter below.

