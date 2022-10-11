Bye Felicia Trends After Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Defects From Democratic Party

CLOSE

Bye Felicia, the words uttered by Ice Cube as the character Craig in the 1995 classic Friday, has amazing staying power for reasons beyond our understanding. The phrase found itself trending yet against after Tulsi Gabbard , the former Democratic Party congresswoman for Hawaii announced that she is defecting from the party.

Tulsi Gabbard issued a video statement on Tuesday (Oct. 100 announcing her decision to leave the Democratic Party, citing a number of talking points that seemed tailored towards independent voters on the fence in deciding to vote between the two major parties ahead of election day next month.

We’ve transcribed Tulsi Gabbard’s video below:

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that’s under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness who divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism. Who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms that are enshrined in our constitution, who are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, who demonize the police but protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, who believe in open borders, who weaponize the National Security states to go after their political opponents, and above all, dragging us closer to nuclear war.

Now, I believe in a government that’s of the people, by the people, for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government that is of, by, and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that the so-called woke Democratic ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.

After the video went wide, Bye Felicia began trending with many pointing to the fact that Gabbard has never promoted many of the standing virtues of her former party. It was just two years ago that Gabbard campaigned on the Democratic Party side for its presidential nomination slot despite holding fast to ideals and the like that didn’t measure up with the liberal arm of her former party. She later ended her campaign and endorsed President Joe Biden.

On Twitter, Tulsi Gabbard is absorbing critique under the Bye Felicia trending topic. View those comments below.

