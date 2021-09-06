CLOSE
HomeNews

Cardi B and Offset Welcome 2nd Child, Baby Boy

Posted 13 hours ago

Cardi B x Offset x Baby 2

Source: @iamcardib / Instagram


Cardi B and Offset had a beautiful weekend. The Hip-Hop couple welcomed their second child together, with Bardi sharing the news on Instagram.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper made the announcement on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 6), but she revealed the new bundle of joy actually arrived on Saturday, September 4.

The caption includes a blue heart and a dinosaur emoji, which leads to speculation/assumption (along with the blue blanker) that their first child, Kulture, now has a baby brother.

No word on a name yet, but you can be it will be creative. And yes, Cardi was rocking a Louis Vuitton blanket in the hospital.

While this is Cardi’s second child, it’s Offset’s fifth. The Migos rapper shared his own photo holding the new baby, while Cardi’s looks on, with the caption, “Chapter 5.”

 

Cardi B and Offset Welcome 2nd Child, Baby Boy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

Related Galleries
Twitter Has Mariah Carey, Sade, Keyshia Cole & Fantasia Trending On Labor Day
Twitter Debates If Lil Baby Is The 2Pac Of Today’s Generation
#BeyDay: Fans On Twitter Wish Beyoncé A Happy 40th Birthday
Kanye West Shares Snippet Of Unreleased Andre 3000 Verse, Drake’s Sound 42 Station Leaked It
Always On My Mind: Boosie BadAzz Reacted To Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ LP Announcement As One Can Expect
Close