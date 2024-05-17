Cardi B Doubles Down On Not Supporting Biden or Trump, X Reminds Her She is Speaking From A Place of Privilege

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Cardi B’s Beef With The Current Government

“It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody,” she told Rolling Stone. “Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any fucking thing.”

She’s No Fan of “Endless Wars”

pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through shit for a very long time.”

“There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help,” she explained.

“I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”Ukraine is currently fending off dictator Vladimir Putin’s Russia, who illegally invaded the neighboring country on February 22, 2024, in an attempt to restore Russia’s strategic depth and counter NATO’s eastward expansion. Israel is currently locked in a battle with Hamas to free hostages taken by the terrorist organization on October 7 during the bloody surprise attack on the country. Gaza has been ground zero for the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has seen the death and displacement of Palestinians, leading to massive protests breaking out on college campuses and city streets across the United States.

X Users Are Reminding Cardi B She Is Speaking From A Place of Privilege

Cardi B and celebrities like her are fortunate enough to not have to care about who the president or any elected official is bc the decisions they make likely will not affect them. The rest of us don't have that luxury," one user on X wrote. Another X user wrote. " YOU do not have the financial means to ignore. YOU will be the first to suffer. When the plague comes it strikes your home and your body first." Responding to the backlash, Cardi B explained her decision to not support Biden due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. "I just can't support that. My heart can't support that, "Cardi B said during a Twitter Spaces stream. "I can't see children under rubble. Im not with that. I hate that. It disgusts me. My heart hates it." Following the article's release, Cardi B received plenty of flak for her stance on not voting. Users on X, formerly Twitter, didn't waste time reminding her that she could afford not to vote because she was in a position most Black and Brown US citizens were not. Cardi B has every right to feel the way she does, but keeping it a buck, there is a lot at stake in our democracy, and who is sitting in the Oval Office after November 5 will most definitely impact our future. Do your due diligence and read up on Project 2025 before mindlessly following Cardi B's lead. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.