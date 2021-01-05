Cardi B Hits Back At Common Sense Deficient Twitter Over Her Being A Good Mom To Kulture

Cardi B is like any other good parent in the world that if they’re engaged in activities not fit for the eyes and ears of their children, they shut it down. In a recent video with “WAP” playing in the background, the rapper’s precious baby girl appeared, prompting Cardi to stop the track and fans found a way to criticize her solid parenting.

What it appears to be is that fans assumed that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s racy hit has been blasting out loud around children who shouldn’t be listening to this manner of music. Cardi, like any mom, tried her best to make sure Baby Kulture wasn’t exposed to her mother’s music, which is clearly and understandably made for adults.

The weirdo faction on Twitter seized on the moment due to their own crappy parenting or the assumption that Cardi wants fans to play “WAP” or any of her tracks around the young. Twitter weirdo @Mo_fierce couldn’t seem to help themselves and jumped headfirst out the window with suggesting Cardi is pushing her music to people who probably shouldn’t have access to it.

“So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING,” @Mo_fierce wrote on Monday (Jan. 4).

So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING https://t.co/OZja54dICx — Mo_fierce (@Mo_fierce) January 5, 2021

In a quote tweet response, Cardi laid into @Mo_fierce, who clearly doesn’t like the artist, as only she can.

“Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be,” Cardi responded.

Giving @Mo_fierce way more attention than she deserves, Cardi added, “There’s moms who are strippers.Pop p*ssy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense.”

There’s moms who are strippers.Pop pussy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense. https://t.co/JqZaUKbjNo — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Common sense is scarce these days, but some one Twitter took out the time to blast @Mo_fierce and other such critics by stating the obvious. Nobody with good sense will play “WAP” around their kids just like their parents cut off 2 Live Crew records when Little Tee-Tee walked in the room. And their parents before them wouldn’t play Richard Pryor or Dolemite records around their babies.

Like we said, common sense.

Photo: Getty

Cardi B Hits Back At Common Sense Deficient Twitter Over Her Being A Good Mom To Kulture was originally published on hiphopwired.com