Cardi B Jabs At Joe Budden After He Said Second LP Isn't Coming
Cardi B Jabs At Joe Budden After Podcast Host Called Her A “Singles” Artist
Cardi B and Joe Budden have what appears to be a contentious connection after the famed podcast host mentioned the rapper and entertainer on a recent episode of his eponymously named podcast. After saying that Cardi B will only release singles from this point on, the Bronx star fired shots at Joe Budden in an X Spaces rant. On episode 742 of The Joe Budden Podcast, a discussion surrounding Rob49’s new “On Dat Money” single and video featuring Cardi B cropped up with the cast pondering if a sophomore album was coming from the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. Budden quipped that Cardi won’t release an album, a refrain he has uttered in previous episodes, stating that she’s now becoming a “singles” artist.
The comments made their way to Cardi, who hopped on Spaces Thursday night (July 18) and unleashed a fiery tirade of words towards the retired lyricist and popular media personality. “Bro I gave you a lap dance two times in Starlets,” Cardi says in leaked audio of the Spaces event. “You was high as f*ck. High as f*ck on coke, n*gga. I don’t give a f*ck when people talk sh*t about me. It’s the fact you always talk sh*t about me, Joe Budden. Out of nowhere, you would think I did something to this n*gga. For the past two years, this n*gga has only talked bad things about me.” Starlets is a popular strip club in Queens that Budden and his castmates are known to frequent. While it is true that Budden has been a tough critic of Cardi, he’s also heaped heavy praise and even hailed her debut album Invasion Of Privacy one of his favorite projects of the modern era along with other positive commentary. On X, Budden fired off a string of replies stating that he’ll no longer mention Cardi on his program. “I promise you and can assure you, i will not cover a single thing this girl does for the remainder of her career… Peace & love,” began the thread. “I have also never gotten a lap dance from this lady. I also have never done coke.” Cardi also took to X and shared a message with her fans regarding her passionate response to Budden. I wanna say this to Bardi gang or anybody who’s just a fan of my music or even my craziness… I have my good days and my bad days but you know what, whether it’s good or bad I couldn’t be happier with the obvious anticipation for my album..Sometimes I get a little aggressive because yall know I don’t like to be told what to do but I promise you it’s coming THIS YEAR. Thank you for the love and anticipation and always holding me down On X, the reactions to Cardi B firing shots at Joe Budden are coming in fast. We’ve got reactions below. — Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty
