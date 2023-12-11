Close
Cardi B Says She's Single, X Reacts

Cardi B Says She’s Single, X Is In Shambles: “I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now”

Published on December 11, 2023
Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Love is dead, long live love. Cardi B has confirmed that she is single—and X is in shambles. Speculation started that the Bronx rapper and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, were on shaky terms, once again, when they unfollowed each other on social media. Then during a recent Instagram live she confirmed that she’s properly single.
“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said during the Live. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”   This story is developing. 

1. Bruh…

2. Let the conspiracy theories commence.

3.

4.

5.

https://twitter.com/Dineo_thulii/status/1734159243673063702

6. On another note, Cardi performed at a TikTok event.

7.

8.

https://twitter.com/Dineo_thulii/status/1734179045812641974

9.

