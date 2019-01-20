Cardi B Threatens To Dog Walk Mayo Marionette Tomi Lahren, Twitter Is Delighted

Tomi Lahren tried to come for Cardi B on Twitter. As you can already guess, it’s not going so well for the political hack as the Bronx rapper proceeded to sharply drag for all the filth.
Bardi succinctly responded to Tomi’s tweet, saying, “Leave me alone I will dog walk you.”
Tomi’s headass tweet was in response to an Instagram post from Cardi where she suggests Trump supporters should work for free during the shutdown since their Dear Leader is the cause of people not getting their dough. She captioned said message with, “mAkE aMeRicA GrEaT AgAIn ! Headass.”
Where is the lie? And she wasn’t finished.
Anyway, peep the hilarious responses to Tomi getting fully-gathered in the gallery. Cardi B and Wale got collab now.
Cardi B vs. Tomi Lahren has honestly made my morning pic.twitter.com/2WMmGm2F4E— Tonya_Stylz 💕 (@Tonya_Stylz) January 20, 2019
If you ever see Tomi Lahren trending just know it is ALWAYS because someone dragged her...— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 20, 2019
Good job Cardi B.
When Cardi B beat Tomi Lahren ass and the police ask did you see what happened— DKT (@darleneturner53) January 20, 2019
Me pic.twitter.com/8MBWHyaLz1
@iamcardib thank you for speaking for the average american...you dont need a college education to speak facts of life!!!! Trust me they (Republicans)understand you just fine and if tomi lahren is speaking about you it bc your voice has power!— Brittany S Kinard (@ItsUrGirlMsB) January 20, 2019
I finally fell asleep and woke up to Cardi B gathering Tomi Lahren? What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/2mjgjcKUhg— Monique McGee (@mo2the) January 20, 2019
Shit, why is that twat-waffle Tomi Lahren trending?— Holly Brooke (@Holly_Brooke7) January 20, 2019
*finds out why*
Bitch, WHY you coming for Cardi B? pic.twitter.com/B1EiHwpc0c
Waking up to Cardi B dragging tomi lahren this morning I live for this tea! pic.twitter.com/2IC7IFy6xX— damien 🍜🍥✨ (@LukeSkywaIker_) January 20, 2019
I don’t know what the hell happened to me, but I’m 100% here for the Cardi B / Tomi Lahren beef. pic.twitter.com/yt7eMnEynq— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) January 20, 2019
Live footage of Tomi Lahren trying to figure out her next move against @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/TyE67RjaX1— SAM6 (@travelong6) January 20, 2019
Cardi B and Tomi Lahren's Twitter beef.... pic.twitter.com/tqYMBcx8Ws— Lasagna Del Rey (@JennMint) January 20, 2019
Not super familiar with Cardi B's music, but if she is gonna fight Tomi Lahren, I think I just became a fan pic.twitter.com/YWiSUaOOf3— Ant 🍻 I Really Hope 2021 is Better (@AGramuglia) January 20, 2019
There’s more. RIP Tomi Lahren😊 pic.twitter.com/o4lzEkCFTn— 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐞 ง'̀-'ง (@LilCalamityJane) January 20, 2019
Cardi B would whoop Tomi Lahren into a Democrat https://t.co/fQhsCouplv— Alex Salas (@salas__10) January 20, 2019
Im paying about 4 million in taxes this year so most likely I am Paying for your insurance ....That’s if your favorite president don’t take my tax money for his wall Mr white bread . https://t.co/nm5l4lVhrp— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019