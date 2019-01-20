CLOSE
Cardi B Threatens To Dog Walk Mayo Marionette Tomi Lahren, Twitter Is Delighted

Posted January 20, 2019

Cardi B during an appearance on CBS' 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN


Tomi Lahren tried to come for Cardi B on Twitter. As you can already guess, it’s not going so well for the political hack as the Bronx rapper proceeded to sharply drag for all the filth. 

Bardi succinctly responded to Tomi’s tweet, saying, “Leave me alone I will dog walk you.”

Tomi’s headass tweet was in response to an Instagram post from Cardi where she suggests Trump supporters should work for free during the shutdown since their Dear Leader is the cause of people not getting their dough. She captioned said message with, “mAkE aMeRicA GrEaT AgAIn ! Headass.”

Where is the lie? And she wasn’t finished.

Anyway, peep the hilarious responses to Tomi getting fully-gathered in the gallery. Cardi B and Wale got collab now.

mAkE aMeRicA GrEaT AgAIn ! Headass

Cardi B Threatens To Dog Walk Mayo Marionette Tomi Lahren, Twitter Is Delighted  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

