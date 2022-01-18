Carhartt , an American workwear apparel company known for its rugged style, reportedly issued a company-wide mandate that vaccinations against COVID-19 are needed to report to work. While many online praised the Michigan-based company for prioritizing worker health, the horse medicine crowd on Twitter had their little meltdown as well.

Twitter user @babettalane shared a Carhartt office memo stating that all workers will need to be vaccinated, doing away with the Supreme Court ruling that bypassed President Joe Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate. Last week, the nation’s highest court blocked the Biden administration from pushing the OSHA mandate, which states that businesses with 100 or more workers must be vaccinated or submit a weekly negative COVID-19 test.

As we previously noted, most folks are in support of Carhartt’s stance of a mandatory mandate despite the Supreme Court’s missive. Naturally, COVID-19 deniers, anti-maskers, and vaccine conspiracy theorists alike are attacking the company’s choice of leaning into the science and not the political hype and divide.

We’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Carhartt Reportedly Sticks To Company Vaccine Mandate, Horse Medicine Twitter Losing It was originally published on hiphopwired.com