Carlos Santana Is Singing ‘I’m Sorry” Following Transphobic Comments He Made During A Concert

Carlos Santana is putting his foot and entire guitar in his mouth after he made some heada** transphobic comments.

Spotted on Deadline, the 76-year-old legendary guitarist is now singing after a video of him going on a transphobic rant while giving props to Dave Chappelle, who also got called out for transphobic jokes at a concert back in July.

Per Deadline:

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” the guitarist is seen saying in the clip.

He continued, “Later on when you grow up, and you see things and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right, because a woman is a woman and a man is a man — that’s it.”

“Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business, I’m OK with that,” Santana added. He then mentioned his “brother Dave Chapelle,” who has also made some controversial remarks on transgender issues.

Carlos Santana Ran To Facebook To Apologize

Following the backlash, Santana took to Facebook to immediately apologize for his comments. “I am sorry for my insensitive comments,” his post begins.

“They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s (sic) ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended,” his statement continued.

Santana claims that his “personal goal” is to “honor and respect all person’s (sic) ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will, and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”

He wrapped up his statement, saying, “It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments.”

His apology might be too late. You can see those reactions below.

Photo: Bob Riha Jr / Getty

