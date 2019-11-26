CLOSE
Carmelo Anthony Salutes Son Via Lala’s FaceTime During Game, Twitter Chimed In As Expected

Posted November 26, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers v Chicago Bulls

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty


Carmelo Anthony hopped back into the time machine Monday night (November 25 and led the Portland Trailblazers in a win over the Chicago Bulls, with many of his teammates and the opposition praising the performance. From the stands, LaLa Anthony shared a FaceTime call from their son after getting Melo’s attention, and Twitter seemed to love it.

During a break in the action, Anthony is seen in the video listening to the coaches draw up a play when Lala is then seen in the back attempting to share the video call from young Kiyan Anthony. Anthony finally looked up to see the FaceTime call and gave his boy a strong salute and now the moment has gone viral.

Of course, some saw it for the sweet moment it was but Twitter is Twitter and there were some jokes involved. Also, it looks like the Anthonys are still a thing, which may have come to a surprise to some. We’re happy about that for what it’s worth.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Carmelo Anthony Salutes Son Via Lala’s FaceTime During Game, Twitter Chimed In As Expected  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

