Casanova Officially Sentenced To 15 Years Behind Bars

Casanova burst onto the scene in 2016 and worked his way into a deal with Roc Nation and all signs pointed to a long career supplemented by the rapper’s authentic street ties. Those same street ties eventually landed Casanova in the sights of the law, and he was slapped with 15 years behind bars on Tuesday (June 27).

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York, Casanova, real name Caswell Senior, faced U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern to hear his sentencing. Casanova was hit with 188 months, or 15 years over a number of charges that all came to light after a warrant for the Brooklyn native’s arrest went wide. Casanova was declared by authorities to be a leading member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang, a group associated with a long list of violent crimes and drug trafficking charges.

More from the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence. At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout. Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.

Casanova joined 11 other defendants who were said to be ranking members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang with five other members awaiting sentencing.

On Twitter, reaction to Casanova’s sentencing points to the fact that his career track was promising but the lure of the streets proved to be his professional downfall. See those reactions below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

