Cassie Engaged To Alex Fine, Praise Almost Matches Usual Diddy Slander

Posted August 27, 2019

VH1's 3rd Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms" - Cocktail Reception

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Cassie just got engaged to her boyfriend Alex Fine. However, the words of congratulations are just as loud as the roar of Diddy slander, for now.

In case you haven’t been paying attention—or entirely gives no f*cks—Cassie left her longtime boyfriend Diddy, got with her trainer, got pregnant and is now engaged in about a year’s time. She made the announcement via a post on her IG, per 2019 protocol.

Actually, Mr. Fine made a whole ass video documenting the proposal.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @comptoncowboys & @emiliosanchez

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

The ingredients for a Diddy catching these jokes are all there. And there are plenty.

So we felt it our duty to document some of the more poignant and dramatic reactions. Ya hate to see it. Or you just may love it, too.

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Cassie Engaged To Alex Fine, Praise Almost Matches Usual Diddy Slander

