Celebrities, NBA & WNBA Legends Attend Kenny Smith’s Annual All-Star Bash In Chicago

Posted February 18, 2020

Kenny Smith

During All-Star weekend, there is no shortage of parties and events, but there is one soirée that has become a staple during NBA’s big week, and that’s Kenny Smith’s annual all-star bash.

Unlike most parties, it’s either for the youth or for the grown folks, Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash manages to bring in both to come together to celebrate the old school and the new. The party took place at the Morgan MFG event space on Feb.14, the same location where McDonald’s held its Beyond The Court: Panel earlier that day featuring Smith, Iman Shumpert, Lisa Joseph-Metelus and special guest Magic Johnson.

With the inspiration portion out of the way, it was time to celebrate the return of the NBA All-Star game to the windy city. NBA and WNBA legends past and present were in the building like Julius Erving, Ralph Sampson, Kenyon Martin, Dale Ellis Greg Oden, Elizabeth Cambage, Candace Parker, Tina Thompson and more. As far as Kenny’s famous friends, actor/comedian J.B. Smoove, Jadakiss, Ghostface Killah, Mr. Ed Lover, and more also came through to celebrate.

Speaking of Jadakiss, he also served as part of the entertainment, taking the stage with Brooklyn’s own, Fabolous to perform their classic bops like “Breathe,” “Make Me Better,” “We Gonna Make It” & more. At the same time, the crowd sipped Ciroc VS and enjoyed McDonald’s fries and chicken nuggets that never seemed to run out.

It was a night to remember leading into the Saturday’s 3-point and slam dunk contest that saw Aaron Gordon get robbed again. You can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals in the gallery below.

1. Kenny and Kayla Brianna Smith

Kenny and Kayla Brianna Smith

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

2. Jay Pharoah and Kenny Smith

Jay Pharoah and Kenny Smith

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

3. Tina Thompson

Tina Thompson

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

4. Kayla Brianna Smith and Terrell Edmunds

Kayla Brianna Smith and Terrell Edmunds

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

5. J.B. Smoove and Shahidah Omar

J.B. Smoove and Shahidah Omar

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

6. Richaun and Lydecia Holmes

Richaun and Lydecia Holmes

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

7. Kenyon Martin

Kenyon Martin

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

8. Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

9. God Shammgod

God Shammgod

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

10. Maria Taylor

Maria Taylor

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

11. Greg Oden and Sabrina Oden

Greg Oden and Sabrina Oden

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

12. Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash

Kenny Smith's All-Star Bash

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

13. Nakia Sanford

Nakia Sanford

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

14. Jadakiss

Jadakiss

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

15. Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash

Kenny Smith's All-Star Bash

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

16. Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash

Kenny Smith's All-Star Bash

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

17. Brandon B.Dot Armstrong

Brandon B.Dot Armstrong

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

18. Elizabeth Cambage

Elizabeth Cambage

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

19. Nakia Sanford

Nakia Sanford

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

20. Dale and Monique Ellis

Dale and Monique Ellis

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

21. James Posey

James Posey

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

22. Julius Erving and Dorys Madden

Julius Erving and Dorys Madden

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

23. Mr. Ed Lover

Mr. Ed Lover

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

24. Roland Martin

Roland Martin

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

25. Ralph Sampson and Guests

Ralph Sampson and Guests

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

26. Emmette and Bonnette Bryant

Emmette and Bonnette Bryant

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

27. Ghostface Killah

Ghostface Killah

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

28. Team Bevel

Team Bevel

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

29. Elston and Louise Turner

Elston and Louise Turner

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

30. Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash

Kenny Smith's All-Star Bash

Kenny Smith’s All-Star Bash nba all-star weekend,kenny smith,j.b. smoove

