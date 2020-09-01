https://cdn.agechecker.net/static/age-gate/v1/age-gate.js
Celebrities React To Chadwick Boseman’s Death on Social Media

Posted 18 hours ago

Chadwick Boseman at Howard 4

Source: Courtesy of Howard University / Howard University

The world is in mourning over the loss of Chadwick Boseman who lost his battle to cancer over the weekend.  In a statement released on his official Twitter account, it was revealed the beloved actor was secretly diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and spent the last four years of life undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy treatments while working on film sets and visiting children’s hospitals of terminally ill children. 

Since his diagnosis, Boseman blessed the culture with over 8 films including Message from the King, Marshall, 21 Bridges, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Da 5 Bloods, and the most recently wrapped project Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He even signed up to play the lead in the film Yasuke, the true story of a 16th century Samauri of African origin.  

Boseman, an elite performer devoted to telling the stories of Black heroes of fictional and true origins, left behind a tribe of close friends, politicians, and associates, many who shared heartfelt reactions to the news on social media.  After scrolling below for their posts, definitely take a look at Ryan Coogler and Danai Gurira’s emotional tribute to the 43-year-old actor. Bring a Kleenex, though.

1. Michelle Obama

View this post on Instagram

I’ll always remember watching Chadwick in 42. Barack and I were alone in the White House, on a weekend night with the girls away. I was so profoundly moved by the rawness and emotion in the barrier-breaking story. And not long after, when he came to meet with young people in the State Dining Room, I saw that Chadwick’s brilliance on screen was matched by a warmth and sincerity in person. There’s a reason he could play Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and King T’Challa with such captivating depth and honesty. He, too, knew what it meant to truly persevere. He, too, knew that real strength starts inside. And he, too, belongs right there with them as a hero—for Black kids and for all of our kids. There’s no better gift with which to grace our world. ❤️ Photo credit: @chuckkennedydc

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

2. Barack Obama

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. Chance The Rapper

5. Mahershala Ali

6. Ava DuVernay

7. Kamala Harris

8. Don Cheadle

9. Angela Bassett

View this post on Instagram

“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever

A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett) on

10. Sterling K. Brown

11. Oprah Winfrey

12. Jamie Foxx

13. Lena Waithe

14. Halle Berry

15. Viola Davis

16. Kerry Washington

17. Bob Iger

18. Mark Ruffalo

19. Samuel L. Jackson

20. Tracee Ellis Ross

21. Jurnee Smollett

22. Robert Downey Jr.

23. Tiffany Haddish

24. Brie Larson

25. Chris Hemsworth

