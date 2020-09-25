Charles Barkley’s Breonna Taylor Slander Is Latest Proof He Is ‘Not A Role Model’

Charles Barkley proudly proclaimed decades ago that he is “not a role model” and the NBA legend backed up that claim and then some when he made disparaging remarks about Breonna Taylor‘s killing. It was the latest apparent proof that Barkley and his millions of dollars have made him completely out of touch with the Black experience.

Before the NBA’s Western Conference Finals tipped off Thursday night, Barkley took his familiar perch as a panelist on TNT’s popular pregame show. Since the NBA’s restarted season has been centered on social justice, the panel’s topic of conversation inevitably turned to a Louisville grand jury’s decision to indict a fired cop for shooting a wall instead of for shooting and killing Breonna Taylor.

That’s when Barkley sided with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s razor-thin assertion that Taylor would not have been shot had her boyfriend — who said he suspected burglars as police did not announce themselves while kicking down the apartment door — hadn’t stood his ground and fired his legal gun to defend themselves.

“I just feel bad that the young lady lost her life,” Barkley began before offering an asterisk for his purported sympathy. “But we do have to take into account that her boyfriend shot at the cops and shot a cop.”

Charles Barkley gave racists a lifeline & defended Breonna Taylor's killers pic.twitter.com/vgw1g7OdhK — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 25, 2020

He then said there was no parallel between the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, who were both killed by white vigilantes currently facing murder charges.

“So like I say, even though I am really sorry she lost her life, I just don’t think we can put this in the same situation as George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery,” Barkley said.

In fact, one of the few ways in which the situations do not mirror each other is that Taylor’s killers were never charged with her murder.

Of course, anybody even remotely familiar with Barkley knows that he shares a number of anti-Black views that include similarly controversial commentary about George Zimmerman‘s acquittal following his murder trial for the white neighborhood watch volunteer shooting and killing Trayvon Martin in 2012 despite a 911 operator telling him to stop following the unarmed Black teenager.

Barkley told us in 1993 that “I am not a role model” in an infamous commercial for Nike. And while he’s more than proven that statement — remember when he allegedly instigated a bar fight while he was in Cleveland for a game with the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball Dream Team in 1996? — he seems to save a special kind of vitriol for whenever the topic at hand involves race.

Scroll down to see some of the more noteworthy examples of Charles Barkley’s sunken behavior.

