Chicago Rapper FBG Duck Shot & Killed In Drive-By, Twitter Reacts

was a rapper on the rise within Chicago ‘s ranks, but his life was cut short after a drive-by shooting that left him dead and two others seriously injured. While details of the shooting are still largely in development, Twitter observers have chimed in with their thoughts regarding the tragic event.

According to local outlets WLS and Chicago Sun-Times, FBG Duck, 26, was shopping with two others in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood, known for its high-end options and dining establishments. Around 4:40 PM local time, shots rang out after two vehicles pulled up towards Duck and his companions then opened fire.

The brazen shooting comes on the heels of a song FBG Duck, born Carlton D. Weekly, recently released titled “Dead B*tches” in where the rapper took verbal swipes at local rivals reportedly from the Black Disciples gang. Adding to this, rapper 600Breezy previewed a diss track aimed towards FBG Duck titled “Stop Playing” where he explicitly stated Duck would die as a result of a shooting.

Across Twitter, fans and observers alike are chiming in with their thoughts about the incident and we’ve got those reactions below.

