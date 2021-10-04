Chika Engages In All-Out War With Twitter Stans, The Barbz & Babies Catch Strays

Chika established herself as one of the most talented young artists by way of a series of viral freestyles and a steady social media presence, which culminated into a major label record deal. The Montgomery, Ala. native has been engaged in an all-out war with Twitter stans and the Barbz along with some babies caught some vicious strays.
Chika is, of course, known for her musical ability but also for being a transparent public figure by way of tweets that revealed she has contended with mental health issues and even threatened to retire from music just this past spring. For those who follow Chika on Twitter, most are already aware that she is quick-witted and does not allow trolls to get the upper hand. When folks go low, Chika goes subatomic if provoked.
The 2020 XXL Freshman and Grammy Award-nominated rapper and vocalist has been going at it on Twitter for the better part of the weekend and we’ve tried our best to discover the root. From our observation, Chika issued a tweet on Saturday (October 2) lambasting the use of the word “females” in place of using the proper term women. For whatever reason, folks on the social media service saw first to try and correct Chika, and the responses really didn’t go their way.
Many of the replies within the tweet mostly sided with Chika, but there were some who sought to belittle and lob harsh putdowns and it was off to the races from there.
One Twitter user who is either trolling or painfully obtuse tried to treat the discussion and apparently didn’t realize Chika was a musician.
“Imma be real, y’all must not listen to a lot of female rappers then, cause it’s literally either “b*tches” or “females from them – it’s weird yeah but what you gonna do?” the user wrote, although in fairness, it was probably a general statement and not directed at Chika. It got weird when men kept trying to shame Chika into accepting their terms but she would not fold.
Things went left when Chika got into an intense back and forth with @HenGriffeyJr23, who used the b-word in addressing her after failing to get the upper hand. Chika took a shot at the man’s daughter writing, “Hope someone says that to the person in your pinned tweet one day.”
Not that we condone bringing the kids into it but Chika has suffered a series of attacks online, no doubt due to colorism and fatphobia. She chose to handle the attacks with her own jabs, and some schools of logic would say that she’s well within her right to defend herself. Are her methods harsh? No doubt about it. Did she start it? Not at all. Is everyone doing too much? Absolutely.
Again, the jabs at the children are our least favorite part of all this brouhaha, as they don’t have anything to do with how their parents are behaving online. But as Chika herself tweeted, “They go low, we go to hell” and that’s as apt a way to address it as possible.
Check out the reactions from all sides below.
All the shit going on now stems from this tweet. crazy https://t.co/o9OlGKaoUY
— i am large, i contain multitudes (@RobLives4Love) October 4, 2021
I enjoy @oranicuhh being unapologetic af all day every day. The ancestors are proud. Y’all gon learn to quit coming for her. Until then I’m here for all the educated ignorance she’s throwing at y’all. pic.twitter.com/Fzufcfv8J5
— MichaeLa OG (@JustChaela) October 4, 2021
When you disrespect somebody you can’t dictate how they respond. Now people want to say Chika @oranicuhh wrong but nah. A man disrespecting her and y’all defending him. Craziness
— PhenomenalWoman (@1nePhenomenalMe) October 4, 2021
“If you are disappointed in me, lower your expectations”
— Josiah – 𝙵𝙻𝙰𝙶𝚁𝙰𝙽𝚃 𝚂𝙸𝚂𝚂𝚈³ˣ⁴ (@TheArtistJosiah) October 4, 2021
what makes this even funnier is the comments are filled w mfs sayin how much they don’t care and aren’t listening but you had to listen to know she was talking bout yall… whew https://t.co/mBO7vqLCIn
— eudaimonia (@_loveKeMoni) October 4, 2021
https://t.co/KPuKsXoq1i pic.twitter.com/8Z3DrPVnyl
— CHIKA (@oranicuhh) October 4, 2021
They really think people are scared of them
— Sanaa Thee Multi⁷ | CHAN & MEG DAY (@NAMJUNIV3RSE) October 3, 2021
See how Chika got comebacks for days and all this nigga can muster up is that she’s fat….. my boy sit this one out lmfaoooooooo https://t.co/47O1jOnI5h
— Big Moo (@Kswizz_) October 3, 2021
Chika dragging folk is my favorite thing of all fuckin time https://t.co/VFPZoYK39L
— bumi (@zukogottasig) October 3, 2021
Zoboomafoo Ghost: https://t.co/91l7W3SWZV pic.twitter.com/x4HjmDEpn0
— The One w. The Oxtail Tattoo (@WatchTheLens) October 3, 2021
My face after looking at his avi https://t.co/pTuAafAncR pic.twitter.com/NBSKvk870s
— Daisy (@not_the1_or2) October 3, 2021
https://t.co/SS6iWv8DQQ pic.twitter.com/EV9dnnooUf
— Hezeliah Walker (@HeyBrandito) October 3, 2021
This lady knew that “disrespect goes both ways” until its her kid??? Come on now. pic.twitter.com/rq7UdVRRkn
— Ashley jazmyn (@Ashleyjazmyn_) October 4, 2021
People bully Chika. And Chika seems like a mean spirited person. Two things can be true.
— Nakers Gimme Heebee Jeebees (@blackfemmesoul) October 4, 2021
Chika really got a Grammy tatted on her just to go home empty handed pic.twitter.com/KuIgSF3zTE
— zayla anders. (@gIowcess) October 4, 2021
Love you down Chika, but what is the purpose of dehumanizing a fellow young black girl? I roast niggas all day so I get it but this seems to literally go against everything you advocate for? https://t.co/79sWy10bnM
— JEAN DEAUX (@jeandeauxmusic) October 4, 2021
Chika wonders why she doesn’t get acknowledged for things, but the evidence is right there. Put the phone down, sis.
— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) October 4, 2021
CHIKA’s PR team when they find out she’s on Twitter calling people’s kids ugly. pic.twitter.com/C7xECI6ttZ
— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) October 4, 2021
Everyone taking Chika being a weirdo as a chance to be fatphobic without repercussions pic.twitter.com/R10EtIoeCs
— JO YURI & KIM DAYEON ANTI (@fuckkittycat) October 4, 2021
I don’t want to do too much on Chika, but just in general, when you *really* work with kids in a mental health capacity you know that the slightest things can completely destroy a kids self esteem.
Leave kids out of stuff. Period. They deserve that respect.
— 5hahem (@shaTIRED) October 4, 2021
