Child-Loving Singer Tekashi 6ix9ine Rediscovered As A Pedo, Twitter Cancelling Commences

Tekashi 6ix9ine ‘s return to the Internet airwaves has been a spectacular mix of genuine intrigue and hate-watching with the recently-released troll using the attention to revive his stalled music career. However, the rapper born Daniel Hernandez might have a tough time laughing off the most recent attempts at canceling him after some are suggesting that he’s routinely engaged in sex with minors.

Under the #6ix9nineisoverparty on Twitter, it appears that KPop fans and others have been sharing some questionable images of Tekashi and the alleged minors he has been connected to.

Much of this was largely public knowledge as Tekashi and a man named Taquan Anderson were involved in an incident involving a 13-year-old girl with Tekashi pleading guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance charges after the 2015 video was posted.

While Tekashi wasn’t shown engaging in intercourse with the minor in the video, it has been said that he was at the very least complicit in the act. What is equally troubling is that images of the reported video have made their way online and there was also an image of another girl, reportedly 15, from an older Instagram post which some are saying indicates a pattern of this behavior.

Twitter users have made note of the fact that these are older charges but for whatever reason, they have been hard to pin on Tekashi due to his overwhelming fame and supportive fan base. The hashtag has been bubbling since this morning and continues to trend with replies accusing Tekashi of being a pedophile snitch, and more.

We’ve got those reactions below.

