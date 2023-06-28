CLOSE

Spanto might not be a household name to those outside of Los Angeles or the fashion world but to many, the brand he co-founded in Born X Raised was well known. Spanto, real name Chris Printup, reportedly has died and tributes from fashion and Hip-Hop notables have cropped up online.

Local outlet Fox 11 shared in a report that tributes have been pouring in online for Spanto, who was recently active on his Instagram page. While an official word from Born X Raised has yet to be issued nor has there been a statement we’ve seen from the family, all signs point to the news being accurate as we can report.

On June 11, Spanto shared a touching tribute to his family and visited their ancestral home in White River at the Fort Apache reservation in Navajo County, Ariz. In the post, which was connected to Born X Raised’s collaboration with Levi’s, Spanto’s gratitude and humility shined bright.

Born X Raised was founded in 2013 with Printup joining forces with Alex “2Tone” Erdmann in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles. The brand’s authentic connection to the city and its fiercely independent spirit made them favorites among many fashion and streetwear enthusiasts. The brand has worked with Converse, and New Era, and also launched collaborations with local Los Angeles sports leagues as well.

Erdmann has yet to post anything official to his social media pages but did share a series of images and posts featuring his business partner.

We offer our condolences to the family of Chris “Spanto” Printup and all those who knew and loved him. Please see the reactions from social media below.

Photo: Presley Ann / Getty

Chris “Spanto” Printup Of Born X Raised Has Reportedly Died was originally published on hiphopwired.com