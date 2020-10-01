First, we’d like to open this post by offering our sincerest condolences to Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and the entire Stephens family along with their loved ones. The couples and entertainers shared the news that they’ve lost their child due to complications with the pregnancy and Twitter fans are sharing their warmest thoughts.

Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, were expecting their third child, a boy named Jack. Teigen was halfway through her pregnancy according to reports, but apparently, it was a difficult one for the couple. In a social media post, a photo of Teigen from inside the hospital where she was being treated for issues connected to the pregnancy and she shared the details with her millions of fans.

From Teigen’s Instagram post:

We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

.

.

To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

Across Twitter and Instagram alike, fans and friends of the Stephens have expressed their sorrow and condolences, while also offering prayers of healing and peace during this trying time.

We too at Hip-Hop Wired and across the Urban One, Inc. family wish to also express our condolences to Mr. and Mrs. Stephens, as well as Jack’s siblings, Luna and Miles.

—

Photo: WENN

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Lose Child After Complications was originally published on hiphopwired.com