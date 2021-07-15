Chrissy Teigen Shares Instagram Post Saying She’s In The “Cancel Club” & Twitter Piles On The Slander

Chrissy Teigen became one of the most active celebrities on Twitter, using the social media network to connect with fans, crack jokes, and push her wares. However, as it happened with other stars, fans turned their back on Teigen after older tweets resurfaced and now the model and wife of John Legend took to Instagram to lament why she’s part of the so-called “cancel club.”

On the Instagram post, Teigen shares a picture of herself lounging on a couch in a pair of ripped jeans, with just her legs showing. In the note, the 35-year-old social media star wonders out loud how she can get out of the cancel club and get back to life. It appears that the backlash she suffered on Twitter had an effect on her mental health and, in all fairness, appears to really be struggling at the moment.

From Teigen’s Instagram:

Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter sh*t in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow. All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day. I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent sh*t anymore! If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u

Because of the explosive reasons why Teigen went silent on Twitter, it’s only natural to expect the reaction to her recent post would inspire folks to fire back with ridicule and jokes. Some are even wondering how her husband puts up with Teigen, which doesn’t feel entirely fair to the couple or their family.

Some might recall Teigen came under fire for her online jabs on Courtney Stodden, who famously married a 50-year-old man when they were just 16. Teigen apologized for the attacks but other tweets were dug up and the critiques picked up steam to the point Teigen vacated Twitter entirely.

Twitter, being the space it is, has been unrelenting in throwing shots at Chrissy Teigen and, by some measures, John Legend over the Instagram post. We’ve got the reactions listed out below.

