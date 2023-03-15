Ciara’s Jaw Dropping Vanity Fair Oscars Party Dress Had Holier Than Thou Twitter BIG MAD

CLOSE

Happily married woman Ciara has social media chirping thanks to her jaw-dropping Vanity Fair Oscars Party dress.

Ciara made everyone forget about the Academy Awards and any drama when she showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars party with her husband, Russell Wilson, rocking a see-through dress that left nothing to the imagination.

Ciara’s goodies were on full display in the sparkling sheer number from Dundas’ Fall/Winter 2023 RTW collection paired with flesh-colored nipple covers, long black gloves, a thong, and strappy Santoni heels.

Wilson, the current Denver Broncos quarterback, complimented his wife’s fly, rocking an all-black suit with a teal brooch.

The Purity Police Was Out In Full Force

To be expected, the purity police and holier than thou sect of Twitter came out blasting the singer for her dress for daring to show off the body she works hard to maintain.

They got Elon Musk’s sh*tty Twitter talking about that; as a married woman, and a woman of faith, Ciara should not be wearing such revealing clothing.

They said all that after seeing her husband proudly posing for photos with her.

Many People Came To Ciara’s Defense

Thankfully many people came to the defense of the singer calling out those who had nothing but righteous hate in their blood.

One Twitter user pointed out that Ciara’s dress followed the party’s theme of “old Hollywood barely there glam” while sharing a collage of the other women wearing sheer outfits.

“All of this talk about Ciara’s dress and y’all didn’t mention that it wasn’t for the Oscars, but an Oscar party themed-event “Barely there” this brings perspective,” the Twitter user wrote.

Another user brilliantly flipped the argument using a photo of Russell Wilson in swimming trunks writing in the tweet, “I’m telling you ladies, you can’t turn no h*e into a husband! Look at Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, out here half-naked like he doesn’t have three kids at home looking up to him as an example. He’s a married man, and he’s disrespecting her in public with a risqué outfit.”

Points were made.

Ciara looked stunning. The haters can kick rocks and say all the hail mary’s in the corner. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

