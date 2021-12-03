Coach Deion Sanders Invites Thirst Trap Expert Brittany Renner To School Players Via Locker Room Chat

Deion Sanders earned his stripes on the gridiron as one of the most electric NFL players of all time, and now leads a group of young men on the field as a football coach for Jackson State University. In what some viewed as a puzzling move, Coach Sanders invited Instagram model and influencer Brittany Renner to the team’s locker room this week for a candid talk about life.

Give credit to Sanders for taking the unconventional route in reaching his players, especially considering that a man of his talent and experience elected to coach an HBCU football while never toning down his bombastic personality. The NFL Hall of Famer and SWAC Coach of the Year posted a short video of Renner’s appearance in the locker room, with the caption depicting what the talk was all about.

From Sanders’ Instagram:

It’s my responsibility as a Coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off. I brought in @bundleofbrittany to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody. #CoachPrime @gojsutigersfb

Renner, who played soccer at Jackson State, returned to the campus earlier this fall and made an ill-timed joke about folks hiding their sons, no doubt connected to her infamous dealings with Charlotte Hornets player P.J. Washington, whom she has a child with. However, Renner recently admitted to struggling in her personal life since splitting with Washington.

According to the video, Renner tried to convey the pitfalls of dating as a high-profile athlete or celebrity figure, a world Renner apparently knows well. To her credit, Renner believed the talk to be a positive time according to the caption of the aforementioned video she posted to her account.

From Renner’s Instagram:

Thank you @deionsanders and the @gojsutigersfb team for having me! I didn’t know what to expect coming into this but I felt seen, heard, and understood. Prime, you have a bright group of young men and I appreciate you for believing in me real recognize real #theeilove

For all we know, Renner just might be the person these young men need to hear from as they forge ahead and try to make a name for themselves in the sport they love. While it isn’t known how many Jackson State players are going on the next level, they are one of the standout teams not only in their division but in the NCAA ranks.

Twitter of course has some thoughts and we’ve got them listed out below.

—

Photo: Instagram

Coach Deion Sanders Invites Thirst Trap Expert Brittany Renner To School Players Via Locker Room Chat was originally published on hiphopwired.com