Coi Leray Shamed After Showing Off Natural Cakes, Twitter Forms Like Voltron To Defend Her

Coi Leray has a lot to be happy about, her breakout single “No More Parties” is a hit, and her current single “Big Purr (Prrdd)” featuring Pooh Shiesty has arrived. Still, if you checked timelines, you would notice the conversation is currently about her body.

For those who follow Coi Leray, she is proud of her small frame and isn’t shy about showing it off. A proud member of the lil booties matter brigade, she has been twerking to her new single every chance she gets, even calling on Megan Thee Stallion to help her improve her twerking skills.

But, unfortunately, Leray is learning people (men specifically) are never satisfied. Like Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, and other women who proudly flaunt their bodies, Leray is being body-shamed for her natural body type. Leray isn’t letting it get to her and has unapologetically stated that she would never change her body for anyone. In a series of tweets, the artist responded to her body’s criticisms and, for good measure, dropped more photos of herself flaunting it.

Couple of y’all bitches hate how comfortable i am in my skin. So weird — PRESSURE ⭐️ (@coi_leray) March 31, 2021

If you insecure just say that — PRESSURE ⭐️ (@coi_leray) March 31, 2021

Couple of y’all be like “I love myself” bitch no you don’t — PRESSURE ⭐️ (@coi_leray) March 31, 2021

If I was you id be mad too pic.twitter.com/y0CVTi3kzp — PRESSURE ⭐️ (@coi_leray) March 31, 2021

Thankfully, Leray doesn’t have to say much because her fans and other people have come to her defense and called out the people who have fixed their lips and fingers to criticize Leray for her twerking videos. One Twitter user wrote in response to the backlash, “now if coi leray go get her ass and titties done y’all gone have something to say about that too. leave women alone. omg.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “They body shame coi leray for being skinny, Megan the stallion for being tall& strong, saweetie for plastic surgery, and lizzo for having fat. I’m starting to think there’s no right way to occupy a body when you’re a woman.”

Coi Leray, keep on twerking as much as you want. We got your back.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Coi Leray Shamed After Showing Off Natural Cakes, Twitter Forms Like Voltron To Defend Her was originally published on hiphopwired.com