Colombian President Gustavo Petro & President Donald Trump Clash Over Deportees, Tariff Wars.
President Donald Trump and Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro clashed over the handling of deportees from America to the South American nation via military planes, with Petro initially denying entry. After President Donald Trump threatened to impose stiff tariffs on Colombia, President Gustavo Petro agreed to the terms that allow immigrants to return who entered the United States illegally. CNN was one of several outlets covering the brief yet intense exchange between the two leaders that began on Sunday (Jan. 27) when military planes from the United States carrying illegal immigrants attempted to land in Colombia. The outlet said it examined documents that showed the country approved the flights yet President Petro says that wasn’t the case with officials stateside saying that Colombia retracted the authorization. There have been reports on social media that the migrants were placed in shackles. Petro initially denied access to the planes from landing stating that American officials handling the migrants as criminals and demanding a more humanitarian approach. In response, Trump threatened tariffs on imports against Colombia, which has been a longtime trade partner with America. Trump also said he would levy a travel ban on citizens of the country, revoking visas, and halting visa processing for both immigrant and non-immigrant visas. The visa restrictions were particularly alarming as they typically only arise for countries or individuals that have committed human rights abuses. Petro fired back with tariff threats of his own and had choice words for Secretary of State Marco Rubio via social media. By Sunday evening both sides stated that they reached an agreement, with some framing the actions of Colombia’s agreement with the United States and backing down from Trump. However, it appears that Petro was able to negotiate terms that were more in line with other deportation exchanges done under the Biden administration which ever escalated into a trade dispute. “We will continue to receive Colombians and Colombian women who return as deportees, guaranteeing them decent conditions as citizens subject to rights,” Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said in a statement. Murillo then shared that deportation flights are clear to go and that they will send the Colombian presidential plane to help with the efforts of bringing citizens back. The White House issued a statement in connection to the brief standoff. “Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again. President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation’s sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States,” read the statement. On X, formerly Twitter, some are discussing the exchange between President Gustavo Petro and President Donald Trump while expressing disappointment that the country didn’t stand up further for itself. We’ve got those reactions below. — Photo: Getty
