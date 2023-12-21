Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump From 2024 Ballot, MAGA X Cries Foul

Colorado Court Disqualifies Trump From 2024 Ballot,X Users React
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump is disqualified from the Republican ballot for 2024 due to engaging in insurrection, prompting many online responses. In a striking decision, Donald Trump was disqualified from holding political office again by the top court of Colorado on Tuesday (December 19) due to his engaging in actions that led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The decision means that the former president is ineligible to appear on the state’s ballot for the upcoming 2024 Republican primary elections for president. It also rules that voters cannot write Trump’s name in on that ballot.
A “Seinfeld” meme gets employed to imagine the real reactions of Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and other GOP nominees to the news of the decision.
The Nation writer and lawyer chimed in initially with a witty reference to Trump’s past rage reactions.
The lawyer and journalist offered her perspective on why the public may not see the Supreme Court uphold the Colorado decision.
Katyal, who has argued several cases before the Supreme Court, offered his analysis of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision and his opinion on how the Supreme Court could rule.
