Comedian & Actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson Reportedly Dead At 56

Anthony Johnson , also known as A.J. Johnson, is reportedly dead according to still unconfirmed reports. Johnson was known for making comedic turns in a number of hit films and televisions shows, drawing on his Southern Californian roots.

Johnson was born May 5, 1965 and raised in Compton, Calif. Although he got his start in 1982, it wasn’t until the 1990’s hit House Party and his role as E.Z.E. that folks began to take notice of Johnson’s presence on camera. Johnson also brought that same comedic flair to the role of Ezal in the 1995 classic, Friday, starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker.

Details of Johnson’s passing are scant and still developing. We’ll return to update this post once we learn more.

Anthony “A.J. Johnson was 56.

