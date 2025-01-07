Companies That Have Stripped Back Their DEI Efforts
1. Walmart
In November 2024, Walmart made a significant shift in its corporate strategy, announcing the termination of its racial equity training programs for employees and initiating a review of its supplier diversity initiatives, CNN reported. The retail giant has previously worked to increase its pool of suppliers owned or managed by women, minorities, veterans, and LGBTQ+ individuals, but now plans to reassess these efforts.
Additionally, Walmart disclosed that it would no longer continue funding its five-year, $100 million Center for Racial Equity, which was established in 2020 to address systemic disparities faced by African Americans in areas such as education, health, and criminal justice. The company also stated it would reevaluate its support for Pride and similar events, and it plans to monitor its online marketplace to ensure that products aimed at children—specifically those related to sexual or transgender themes—are removed.
2. Ford
In August 2024, an internal memo from Ford revealed that the automaker would be scaling back its involvement in public debates on divisive issues. The company made it clear that while it would continue to support workplace inclusivity, it would no longer participate in external surveys like the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, which is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices, and benefits.
The memo emphasized that Ford is committed to creating a safe and inclusive workplace but acknowledged that the political and social landscape continues to shift. Ford noted that it would refrain from taking public positions on many controversial topics to respect the diverse beliefs of both its employees and customers.
3. Lowe's
In August, Lowe’s, the home improvement retailer, announced a shift in its corporate policies with a decision to exit the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and consolidate its internal support resources for minority groups under one umbrella program, The Advocate noted.
In a further move away from its previous diversity initiatives, Lowe’s will no longer sponsor or participate in LGBTQ+ Pride events such as parades, festivals, or fairs. The decision was linked to mounting pressure from conservative groups.
4. Tractor Supply
After facing months of online backlash from conservative groups, Tractor Supply announced in June 2024 that it would be scaling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, including eliminating all DEI positions within the company.
As per The Associated Press, the rural retailer, known for its products ranging from farming equipment to pet supplies, also revealed that it would no longer sponsor non-business-related activities such as Pride events and voting campaigns, nor would it continue submitting data to the Human Rights Campaign. In addition, Tractor Supply indicated it would withdraw from its carbon emission reduction goals, opting instead to focus on conservation efforts related to land and water. The decision marked a clear shift away from the company’s previous engagement with both diversity and environmental sustainability initiatives.
