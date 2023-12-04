Close
Ashanti Is Pregnant, Thirst Trap Twitter X Is In Shambles

Congrats!: Ashanti Is Pregnant, Irv Gotti Catches Strays On Twitter X

Published on December 4, 2023
Nelly's Halloween Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Congrats are in order since R&B crooner Ashanti is reportedly pregnant. We must also note that those devoted fans who patiently awaited all her thirst traps are definitely in their feelings now.
And before y’all even start—yes, her back on again boyfriend Nelly is the father. US Weekly confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together. While it will be a Ashanti’s first, Nelly has a son and daughter from a previously relationship.
We compiled some of the assorted, and mostly excited, reactions to the news in the gallery. And you already know that Irv Gotti is casting full clips of strays on these Internet streets thanks to his part commentary. Congratulations to Ashanti and Nelly. This story is developing. 

Congrats!: Ashanti Is Pregnant, Irv Gotti Catches Strays On Twitter X was originally published on hiphopwired.com

