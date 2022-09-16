Controversial YouTuber Charleston White Allegedly Shot Himself In A Strip Club

CLOSE

Charleston White , a controversial social media personality, has amassed a lot of attention, some of it negative, for his strong opinions about popular entertainers via his YouTube platform. According to whispers from the streets, White allegedly shot himself while inside a strip club and some folks are taking potshots as expected.

Charleston White, who some might remember from his reported run-in with Soulja Boy in Miami and claims of the rapper being maced by White, is infamous for his comments on Hip-Hop entertainers along with his pro-gun stances.

On Friday (September 16), social media accounts began spreading the news that White is recovering from gunshot wounds and is in reported stable condition after one of his firearms allegedly went off while attending the strip club.

Freddie Gibbs, perhaps no big fan of White, retweeted one of the accounts detailing the news of the shooting and captioned it with “God Did.”

Others on Twitter got their jokes off, with one user framing White as the 2022 version of Plaxico Burress. The former NFL star famously shot himself in the leg in 2008 inside a nightclub.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Charleston White allegedly shooting himself below.

