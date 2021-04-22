Cordae Drops ‘Just Until….’ EP, Twitter Gives The 4-Pack Stamp Of Approval

Cordae came into the game with a ton of potential and lived up to that immense promise with his 2019 full-length debut, The Lost Boy, earning acclaim for his thoughtful and inspirational lyrics. After dropping off a pair of singles in 2020, the DMV native has released an especially potent quick EP titled Just Until…., and Twitter is has given the project a stamp of approval.

In an interview last year, Cordae said he was hard at work on his sophomore project but apparently realized he had enough in the stash to feed the streets with the four-pack he just let loose. Just Until…. opens with “More Life,” featuring Q-Tip on the hook and production from Eric Hudson. Cordae makes sure to shout out his tennis superstar girlfriend Naomi Osaka via a line that will definitely turn some heads.

Cordae does all the heavy lifting on the following track “Dream In Color” with production from Sool Got Hits and co-production credits going to the talented Terrace Martin. Young Thug makes a scene-stealing appearance on “Wassup,” proving once more how many various styles the Atlanta rapper can employ at will. 18YOMAN, LEN 20, Take a Daytrip formed the corp for the production for the track.

Using his ability to tell stories and provide strong narrative structure in his verses, Cordae closed out the EP with “Thorton Street” and devotes a large portion of the first verse to his mother. In the second verse, Cordae salutes his father while also mentioning his dad’s time in prison but makes certain to praise the influence he’s had on his life.

The four tracks from Just Until…. will not appear on his next album, which appears to be titled From A Bird’s Eye View if the quick speech at the end of the “Thorton Street” is any indication.

Across Twitter, fans and listeners are praising Cordae’s latest set and we’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

