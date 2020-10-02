Coronavirus Downplayer Donald Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19 #TrumpHasCovid

Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. Late Thursday night/early Friday morning (Oct. 2), the 74-year-old President of the United States revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier in the evening, the racist in chief revealed that he and his wife were quarantining since he had been in contact with Hope Hicks, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and had been in close contact with the President and multiple members of his inner circle including Jared Kushner.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!,” tweeted Trump a little before 11pm ET.

At that point speculation was running rampant due to the radio silence afterward. The jig was easily in sight since as POTUS he has access to the fastest of COVID tests so “waiting for test results” was extra fishy.

Then at 12:54 AM what many had expected was announced.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” tweeted Russia’s preferred President.

Needless to say, what happens next is anyone’s guess. Trump was due to have one of his super spreader event rallies in Wisconsin on Friday, which happens to be a coronavirus hotspot.

This may be a plot twist in 2020, but who didn’t see this coming? Twitter is going honeybaked ham with this news with plenty of slander aimed at the irony that the guy who called the pandemic a hoax actually caught the Rona himself.

Peep some of the online commentary below.

1. The United Kingdom

Boris Johnson: "I continue to shake hands."

(Tested positive March 27, 2020) 2. Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro: It's just "a little flu."

(Tested positive July 22, 2020) 3. The United States

Donald Trump: "This is their new hoax."

(Tested positive Oct. 2, 2020) — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 2, 2020

Thought he said it was a hoax..how he got a hoax ? #TrumpHasCovid

pic.twitter.com/QTt8QS6cub — nattie (@kiwifenty) October 2, 2020

