Costco Lauded Online For Support of Black Community
Costco reaffirmed its support for DEI initiatives in its company, the Black community showed its support in numerous social media posts. In the wake of President Donald Trump’s attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies and standards in federal agencies last week, other private companies have followed suit including Target. Costco, however, has stood firm. The Black community took notice of their stance, and civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton punctuated the support by leading a “buycott” along with 100 members of his National Action Network organization at a Costco location in East Harlem, New York, last Saturday (January 25). “We will stand with those who stand with us,” Sharpton said to reporters, as NAN members who attended were given $25 gift cards to shop.As
Costco reaffirmed its commitment to DEI policies in a meeting with the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank that labeled DEI part of a “radical Marxist agenda” and called programs espousing it “illegal, immoral, and detrimental to shareholder value.” The company said that an “overwhelming margin” of 98% of its shareholders were opposed to a measure to strip DEI from its policies. Costco’s chair of the board of directors, Tony James, said the programs are “consistent with the company’s values and code of ethics.” He added: “We have always been purposefully nonpolitical, and a welcoming workforce has been integral to the company’s culture and values since its founding.” The move by Sharpton coincided with several companies moving to limit or eliminate DEI programs, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Target. While some questioned the timing of the support as 18,000 unionized workers (represented by the Teamsters) at Costco stores nationwide approved a strike to begin on February 1, others lauded the company for standing up to the Trump administration’s pointed attacks on DEI. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, user Dale Thompson roasted those conservative supporters of Trump who vowed online to never visit Costco again. “If you’re a whiny Conservative who’s canceling their Costco membership b/c they won’t alter their hiring policies for Trump, go ahead & do it,” he wrote. “Costco hasn’t changed their $1.50 hot dog combo for 40 years, so you’re in for a loooong fight. And you’re freeing up parking too.”
Leading a buy-in with 100+ @NationalAction members at the @Costco location in Harlem, NYC to show support for the company’s strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).This comes as DEI policies face growing attacks from both President Trump and the private… pic.twitter.com/D2eYTeAZlV — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 25, 2025
