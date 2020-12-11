Cudder Back: Kid Cudi Drops 7th Studio LP ‘Man on the Moon III: The Chosen’

Kid Cudi burst onto the scene in 2009 with his debut studio album Man on the Moon: The End of Day, which solidified his position as an innovative artist and amassing massive fandom. The Cleveland, Ohio native has remained active and his latest project Man on the Moon III: The Chosen was released on Friday (Dec. 11) and Twitter fans are dialed in and offering their thoughts.
The last fleshed out project many heard Kid Cudi was his collaborative work with Kanye West as Kids See Ghosts, and he also notched a platinum single in “The Scotts” alongside Travis Scott as The Scotts. With Man on the Moon III, the concept album finds Cudder still at war with his alter ego Mr. Rager, and is split into four acts like the previous two albums in the series.
Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, has been public about his battles with drugs and depression, often using his music as an outlet for the feelings he struggled with. His latest set seems to hint towards the themes of triumph, failure, and eventual redemption and Cudi largely carries the album himself with a few notable features.
Those features include the late Pop Smoke and Skepta on “Show Out,” singer Phoebe Bridges on “Lovin’ Me,” and “Rockstar Knights” gets an appearance from Trippie Redd. Producers include Dot da Genius carrying the bulk of production credits, Plain Pat, Wondagurl, and Emile among others. Missing is “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” which was a loosie released earlier this year.
In addition, Cudi has a new sneaker with adidas named after his daughter.
Introducing my first very own shoe with Adidas!! The VADAWAM 326! Named after my awesome daughter Vada 🤗❤️ Available Dec 17 pic.twitter.com/yaH4uy14ef
— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) December 10, 2020
On Twitter, Kid Cudi’s name is trending high and the reactions are coming in. We’ve got reactions to Man on the Moon III: The Chosen below.
Me listening to #MOTM3 @KidCudi pic.twitter.com/O8HK1g34ae— milkNhoneyyy (@crybby24) December 11, 2020
Kid Cudi going 3 for 3 with The Man On The Moon trilogy #MOTM3 pic.twitter.com/V5qwItf2oo— Andrew💫 (@boixandrew) December 11, 2020
Me for the rest of my life #MOTM3 pic.twitter.com/SqRApfHVEx— The Cudi Zone (@CudiZoners) December 11, 2020
I'm okay #thechosen #MOTM3 @KidCudi pic.twitter.com/pa6rSYCQY0— Yerrrrr.py (@winnythe_) December 11, 2020
what listening to Kid Cudi’s new album feels like 💫🌪 #MOTM3 pic.twitter.com/sfZOoqFBRa— 𝐅𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐣𝐨 🍆 (@fofejo) December 11, 2020
When I heard Pop Smoke on that new Cudi #KidCudi pic.twitter.com/JkDZCYd8is— Farajacka🇱🇨 (@farajacka) December 11, 2020
Visual representation of Kid Cudi humming #ManOnTheMoon3 pic.twitter.com/fVCKv3Q7vU— Ridz (@ridz_jey) December 11, 2020
God's gift to humankind *insert Cudi hums here* amen #MOTM3 #KidCudi pic.twitter.com/hTvr01jPdz— herpes_free_since_03 (@mmmm_thats_nice) December 11, 2020
skepta went crazy on that new kid cudi ❄️— aj (@ajtracey) December 11, 2020
Me listening to Man on the Moon III #KidCudi pic.twitter.com/gzpiB3fQzd— ⓙⓐⓒⓚ (@jack_c_richards) December 11, 2020
First half vs Second half of the album. #MOTM3 #KidCudi pic.twitter.com/e1p85M3Bto— Jason🇲🇹🏴 (@LFCJason8) December 11, 2020
Kount Drums Vol 1 making an appearance at 2:50 🔥 https://t.co/80YPlWuGfh— THE KOUNT (@THEK0UNT) December 11, 2020
Heard Kid Cudi “hum” and felt my inner being leave my physical form and be at one with the essence of the universe pic.twitter.com/HbNOyCyW4g— IG:__Jozu__ (@jozuintern) December 11, 2020
Hello everybody! A quick reminder that @KidCudi is a 🐐 and he has not missed ONCE on #MOTM3! Tequila Shots, The Void, Show Out, Solo Dolo III, Lovin’ Me ALL contenders for best song! What is your favorite song so far? pic.twitter.com/AMUB5eJZbs— Dapper Monkey (@dappermonkeyfan) December 11, 2020
WAIT A MINUTE I KNOW HIS DAUGHTER DID NOT SAY TO BE CONTINUED THERES MORE WHAT!?!?!?!?!? @KidCudi #MOTM3 THESE EMOTIONS!!!! 🤯🥺🥵 pic.twitter.com/g5NUFxRmAi— Dat1Eddie (@ImEddieBoi) December 11, 2020
this is just sooooo good 😭 #MOTM3— arnellarmon (@arnellarmon) December 11, 2020
#NowPlaying "Man On The Moon III: The Chosen" by Kid Cudi #MOTM3— jack (@jack) December 11, 2020
https://t.co/QIcrFRSGbw