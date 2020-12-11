Kid Cudi burst onto the scene in 2009 with his debut studio album Man on the Moon: The End of Day, which solidified his position as an innovative artist and amassing massive fandom. The Cleveland, Ohio native has remained active and his latest project Man on the Moon III: The Chosen was released on Friday (Dec. 11) and Twitter fans are dialed in and offering their thoughts.

The last fleshed out project many heard Kid Cudi was his collaborative work with Kanye West as Kids See Ghosts, and he also notched a platinum single in “The Scotts” alongside Travis Scott as The Scotts. With Man on the Moon III, the concept album finds Cudder still at war with his alter ego Mr. Rager, and is split into four acts like the previous two albums in the series.

Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, has been public about his battles with drugs and depression, often using his music as an outlet for the feelings he struggled with. His latest set seems to hint towards the themes of triumph, failure, and eventual redemption and Cudi largely carries the album himself with a few notable features.

Those features include the late Pop Smoke and Skepta on “Show Out,” singer Phoebe Bridges on “Lovin’ Me,” and “Rockstar Knights” gets an appearance from Trippie Redd. Producers include Dot da Genius carrying the bulk of production credits, Plain Pat, Wondagurl, and Emile among others. Missing is “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” which was a loosie released earlier this year.

In addition, Cudi has a new sneaker with adidas named after his daughter.

Introducing my first very own shoe with Adidas!! The VADAWAM 326! Named after my awesome daughter Vada 🤗❤️ Available Dec 17 pic.twitter.com/yaH4uy14ef — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) December 10, 2020

On Twitter, Kid Cudi’s name is trending high and the reactions are coming in. We’ve got reactions to Man on the Moon III: The Chosen below.

—

Photo:

Cudder Back: Kid Cudi Drops 7th Studio LP ‘Man on the Moon III: The Chosen’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com