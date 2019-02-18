Malia Obama has been trying to live a life separate of her famous parents since the family left the White House officially at the top of 2017. Thanks to the hard-hitting reporting of the Daily Mail, a “secret” Facebook page reveals that the 20-year-old is quite like a lot of young people who don’t like President Donald Trump and, yes, drink socially. The horror.
Daily Mail “reports”:
Malia Obama described President Trump as ‘evil’ on a secret Facebook page where she exchanges messages friends including Joe Biden’s granddaughter, DailyMail.com can reveal.
The Facebook page operates under a pseudonym and does not appear to have been publicly updated since 2017.
Its cover photograph is of a row of pink post-it notes which read: ‘Donald Trump is President,’ ‘This is not normal’, ‘Donald Trump is evil’ and ‘Don’t be complacent.’
Among the comments written beneath the photograph is one by Biden’s 20-year-old granddaughter Finnegan.
She said: ‘Never saw this. I like it.’
Basically, a lot of nothing.
The outlet also posted a photo of Obama sipping wine at a Miami party, and we won’t dignify this trash reporting with links.
Basically, this is just fodder for the conservative talking heads to make another mountain out of a molehill regarding the daughter for a former sitting president who isn’t even studying Comrade Trump and his parade of fools. Leave that young woman alone.
Twitter has reacted in kind, and we’ve collected some of the best responses below.
Photo: WENN
‘Daily Mail’ Digs Up Unnecessary “News” On Malia Obama, Twitter Is Furious #MaliaObama was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Hey y’all. Don’t click on those articles about Malia Obama. Don’t give them the clicks and the revenue. Malia was drinking rosé at a party in Miami. She needs better friends. That’s it. That’s the story. pic.twitter.com/IRtENEdDYX— April (@ReignOfApril) February 18, 2019
2.
Malia Obama drank a glass of wine at 20 years old and the people who find something wrong with that spent high school drinking beer in gas station parking lots.— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) February 18, 2019
3.
I am shaken by the news of Malia Obama having opinions and friends. If she enjoys food or listens to music, I will be devastated.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 18, 2019
4.
Malia Obama is a college student who has a Facebook account that has political opinions. There is nothing about this that is newsworthy. We, young people, have opinions/lives. If you are a news outlet reporting on this or a person acting surprised about this, do so much better.— Ziad Ahmed (@ziadahmed) February 18, 2019
5.
If you think Malia Obama drinking rosé at the age of 20 is the worst thing the child of a President has done, just wait until you find out that George HW Bush's son invaded Iraq.— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) February 18, 2019
6.
Breaking: Malia Obama has critical thinking skills and working brain cells.— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) February 18, 2019
Next... https://t.co/K11x02syuI
7.
Malia Obama is not a fan of our racist president, who spread xenophobic lies about her father, and also drank rosé one time. HOW IS THIS A SCANDAL pic.twitter.com/uTVqsji8xN— Jennifer Boeder (@jenniferboeder) February 18, 2019
8.
Conservatives: Brett Kavanaugh was just a young boy when he drank too much beer and tried to rape girls in college.— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) February 18, 2019
Also conservatives: Malia Obama drinking wine at 20 years old is unacceptable!
9.
When I saw Malia Obama trending.... #MondayThoughts pic.twitter.com/I3lSoeTWWo— 🏳️🌈The Obamacrat™ (@EenuffCed) February 18, 2019
10.
Malia Obama drinks wine and hates Donald Trump, she is no different than any of us going through this hell.— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 18, 2019
But, she does need better friends, all they do is snitch.
11.
NEWS: Malia Obama has a secret Facebook where she posts about how much she hates Trump— The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) February 18, 2019
Us: pic.twitter.com/M82sJU0fmB
12.
If y’all don’t leave Malia Obama the hell alone. pic.twitter.com/W2cYzjyTmp— BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) February 18, 2019
13.
Why wouldn't Malia Obama dislike Donald Trump? He has endangered her family and said despicable things about her father. Also, she's a very smart young lady. https://t.co/No4WPLpdjg— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 18, 2019
14.
Everything we find out about Malia Obama makes everyone want to be friends with Malia Obama. https://t.co/pAKc50Zsle— Brandi, The John Astin Riddler❔ 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) February 18, 2019
15.
Daily Fail maybe almost as obsessed with Malia Obama as they are with Duchess Meghan Markle. I wonder why? pic.twitter.com/x0xlkluxT8— Afia (@afiaonfiyah) February 18, 2019