Dancer Extraordinaire & Ellen’s Beloved DJ Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss Dead At 40, Twitter Reacts To Tragic News

We are sad to report that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the beloved DJ from the Ellen show and exceptional dancer, died at 40.
Celebrity gossip site TMZ reports Boss’ death appears to result from a suicide attempt.
Per TMZ:
Law enforcement sources tell us Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker, ran into an LAPD station Tuesday, and she was frantic because she said Stephen had left home without his car — something that was not like him at all.
We’re told, a short time later, police got a call for a shooting at an L.A. hotel … and they found Stephen there, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Holker confirmed the tragic news of her husband’s death in a statement to PEOPLE.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, 34, confirms exclusively in a statement to PEOPLE. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”
Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded.
Boss and his wife got married in 2013 and just recently celebrated their 9th anniversary on Saturday and have three children. The couple hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings on Disney+ together and shared their love for dancing on Instagram.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss & His Rise To Stardom
Before appearing on Ellen, Boss captured people’s hearts with his electric dance moves on So You Think Can Dance in 2008 when he was runner-up in the dance competition show.
tWitch garnered more attention during his time as Ellen Degeneres DJ on her daytime talk show when he got the gig in 2014 and stuck with her until Ellen’s end in 2022. Boss was even named an executive producer on the show.
Boss caught the acting bug and had a cameo appearance in Magic Mike XXL.
The news of Boss’ death has shocked social media, and everyone is sharing their fond memories of the dancer/DJ and sending their condolences to his family.
You can see the reactions in the gallery below.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
Photo: Robin L Marshall / Getty
