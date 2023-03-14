DatPiff Is Still Here After Giving Longtime “Blog Era” Fans A Brief Scare

CLOSE

DatPiff, one of the leading sites in the “Blog Era” of downloadable music projects and mixtapes, gave its longtime supporters a bit of a scare. After rumors that the famed blog was shut down for good, the company tweeted that they’re fixing the magic behind the curtain and are very much here to stay.

DatPiff, for the uninitiated, began back in 2005 and swiftly became a hub of newer Hip-Hop acts hoping to get off the so-called “street album” of original songs or mixtapes featuring rappers using other artists’ beats. The site also inked exclusive deals with a bevy of Hip-Hop heavy hitters such as Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Pharrell, Conway The Machine, Dave East, and more.

The message from DatPiff’s Twitter page reads as follows:

Despite the rumors, we are happy to report that we will still be supplying you with all the mixtapes you love. We’re working through technical issues on our site and app, but still actively update our youtube! Thanks for all the love and concerns but we promise, we are still here

DatPiff developed a streaming app service that kept the legacy of the music alive with hours upon hours of classics. As they noted in their message above, YouTube seems to be an agreeable option for those looking to get their audio fix.

