Dave Jolicoeur AKA Trugoy The Dove Dead At 54

Dave Jolicoeur , also known as Trugoy The Dove of De La Soul fame, has died. Details are still unknown to the masses but the news is jarring to most considering the veteran Hip-Hop collective was set to release its classic catalog of music to streaming services next month.

Dave Jolicoeur was one of the founding members of De La Soul, joining forces in Long Island, N.Y., and released eight studio albums over the course of three decades along with EPs, singles, compilations, and one solo live recording.

Jolicoeur battled health problems in recent years including sharing news of his struggles with congestive heart failure in 2018. The trio also remained an active touring act for much of their career before Jolicoeur’s health slowed the group’s output. Still, there were recent whispers that new music would be on the horizon along with the release of their back catalog.

The group’s music has largely been missing from streaming services and after a long legal battle, De La Soul obtained the rights to the album’s releases via Tommy Boy Records and are slated to drop on DSPs on March 3.

Our hearts are with the family and friends of Dave Jolicoeur as they mourn this tremendous loss.

Dave Jolicoeur was 54.

