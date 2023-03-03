De La Day: De La Soul Shares Full Catalog On Streaming Services, Hip-Hop Celebrates The Plugs

CLOSE

De La Soul fans in the digital age were left out of experiencing the Long Island, N.Y. trio’s music on streaming services due to a series of legal blockades over the years. Today (March 3), those patient listeners are now rewarded with access to the Plugs’ full audio catalog and on Twitter, the celebration is joyously unified.

De La Soul and the group’s long fight for the rights back to their music released under the Tommy Boy Records imprint was heavily documented by those in the Hip-Hop media space and the beloved group’s dedication to the mission was not unheard.

This all culminated in a star-packed celebration in New York City Thursday night (March 2) featuring the surviving members of De La Soul and many of their Native Tongues cohorts including Monie Lovie, Dres of Black Sheep, and more. The moment was bittersweet as the celebration also included honoring the life and legacy of David “Dave” Jolicoeur, who passed of congestive heart failure on Feb. 12.

From clips shared on social media and streaming images via Amazon Music of The D.A.I.S.Y. Experience from Webster Hall, emotions were high. DJ Maseo aka Plug Three honored his fallen comrade, as did Posdonous aka Plug One. Comedian Dave Chappelle was also in the building to honor De La, helping to count down the minutes when the catalog was available on streaming services on the east coast and the states at large.

As it stands, the massive recording history of De La Soul and its lasting influence on the culture will continue to live beyond their years. On Twitter, fans are chiming in with their listening orders, favorite tracks, favorite lines, and all things in between. Check out those reactions below.

