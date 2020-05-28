DeleteFacebook: Mark Zuckerberg Is Getting Clowned After Caping For Donald Trump

Facebook isn’t really anyone’s favorite social media network to use, its creator Mark Zuckerberg didn’t help his creation win any more points after a FOX News interview.
Wednesday (May.28) Zuckerberg once again proved why many feel he is just a spineless nerdy billionaire. The Facebook founder and CEO hopped on FOX News of all places and decided to chime in on Twitter fact-checking Donald Trump. Speaking with Dana Perino, Zuckerberg said that he would have let Trump’s extremely false statement of mail-in ballots leading to widespread fraud stand.
“We have a different policy than Twitter on this. I believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online. I think in general private companies shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that.”
Right on brand for Zuckerberg.
Meanwhile, Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, stood by his company’s decision to slap two of the liar-in-chief’s tweets with a label printing out that information is misleading and directing them to factual information. He also hit Zuckerberg with a slight jab for his “arbiter of truth” statement as well in a series of tweets.
While Zuckerberg is in the good graces of Trump and his MAGA minions for deciding once again that profit is better than doing the right thing, he is also getting dragged on Twitter for seemingly caping for the orange menace. #DeleteFacebook has been trending all night, and the Zuckster is getting called out as well.
We don’t feel bad either, you can see the reactions to Zuckerberg deciding not to fact-check Donald Trump below.
—
Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty
