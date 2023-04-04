Diaspora Wars: Naija Twitter In Shambles After Clip Of Sukihana Claiming Nigerian Heritage Resurfaced

CLOSE

Sukihana, regardless if you’re a fan or not, knows how to keep the cameras rolling on her when she’s in that mode. However, it was an older clip that had the raunchy rapper’s name trending on Twitter after she claimed to be of Nigerian heritage and it appears that Naija Twitter isn’t having it.

For context, we need to go back a bit to explain some of the weird back-and-forth happening between a group of Black Americans who frame themselves as “Foundational Black Americans” (FBA) and portions of Twitter users who reside in African nations.

Just a short while ago, an African Twitter user caused a stir after blasting the fact that most Black Americans only speak English, although that user failed to acknowledge how slavery and colonialism jacked everyone up in some form or fashion.

Predating this very nuanced but tired discussion was chatter around Ice Spice speaking about her links to Nigeria, which was reportedly celebrated by some in the West African nation. The same can’t be said for Sukihana, this after an old clip of her explaining that she is Nigerian resurfaced.

Sukihana tirelessly promotes a sexy image, even more than the aforementioned Ice Spice as evidenced by the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star’s X-rated OnlyFans content. To add, the clip in question makes mention of a certain body part while linking it to her reputed country of origin.

Adding to all of this is a recent NLE Choppa video for the remix of his new track “Slut Me Out” which features Sukihana and Sexyy Red being walked like dogs with NLE holding their weaves like a leash. Yeah, it’s out there.

As it stands, Sukihana has the streets talking again and Naija Twitter, an active segment of the social media network, seemingly has something to say. We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

