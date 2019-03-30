Diddy Mourns Kim Porter Again On IG, Twitter Has Reactions

The sudden death of Kim Porter in November rocked the lives of many, including ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, who used social media to lament the loss several times. Diddy once more expressed regret in not marrying Porter, and Twitter has some thoughts about it.
Diddy took to his IG page and posted a throwback photo of him and Porter lounging on a Rolls Royce with the following message:
“I remember Kim flying to see me on the set of can’t nobody hold me down. She took like a 12 hour flight to LA and 3 hour ride to the desert. With no complaints. Was always ride or die. From day 1! I called her BONNIE AND I WAS CLYDE! This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers. Miss you BONNIE and will forever. Maaaaan life is beautiful to have had these experiences. Love you baby.”
Fans replied to the post to dig at Diddy for not doing right by the mother of three of his children. Some Twitter users echoed those sentiments but some also defended Diddy over his right to grieve.
I wanna fist fight every single person coming for @Diddy on the Kim situation. My friend was whole. She loved him and she KNEW how much he loved her. She was whole. Folks think she was broken or less than because he didn’t marry her - should he have? Maybe ... but she was loved— Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) March 30, 2019
Kim and Diddy loved each other.. marriage wouldn’t have made that love any more valid..— A Pretty Big Deal 🎙 (@AishiaDeal) March 30, 2019
People get married every day & still don’t do right by their spouse..
I actually commend Diddy for NOT marrying Kim.. especially when he obviously wasn’t ready to do right by her..
It sucks Diddy fucked shit up with Kim for J Lo, but y’all are acting like being married to a man is the top notch prize when it’s actually peace — Diddy came back around after J Lo but Kim chose peace, y’all should try it too. https://t.co/cy8wvVd02u— Nina Lee (@NinaSerafina) March 30, 2019
Man. @Diddy don’t owe anybody an explanation on what he do in his life but his family. Even if you do nothin but promote positivity, mothafuckas sit, wait and lurk. Getting ready to kick you while you down because it may be their only opportunity to do it. Be STRONG everyone.— O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) March 30, 2019
kim in the afterlife hearing diddy pray for her to come back so he can marry her pic.twitter.com/bDEbgM64W7— CeciATL (@CeciATL) March 30, 2019
People are so insensitive to Diddy in the comments whenever he puts up a pic or mentions Kim. “Why didn’t you marry her?” “You really messed that one up” and he answers them gracefully with “I know” “I just wasn’t ready”.. if y’all don’t leave that damn man the fuck alone— Franklin Saint Stan Account (@beyond_beauty25) March 30, 2019
Y'all, let @Diddy reminisce in peace.— Tink (@Liv_Fancy) March 30, 2019
Chiming in with your thoughts or opinions on what he should ot shouldn't have done is callous and inconsiderate....
Projecting asses.
I understand Diddy still grieving and everything but I really hope to never fall in love with someone that can’t tell and show me they love me while I’m still alive to feel it. Please don’t wait til I’m gone to love me out loud.— Courtney (@dailydoseofcee) March 30, 2019