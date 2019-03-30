The sudden death of Kim Porter in November rocked the lives of many, including ex-boyfriend, who used social media to lament the loss several times. Diddy once more expressed regret in not marrying Porter, and Twitter has some thoughts about it.

Diddy took to his IG page and posted a throwback photo of him and Porter lounging on a Rolls Royce with the following message:

“I remember Kim flying to see me on the set of can’t nobody hold me down. She took like a 12 hour flight to LA and 3 hour ride to the desert. With no complaints. Was always ride or die. From day 1! I called her BONNIE AND I WAS CLYDE! This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers. Miss you BONNIE and will forever. Maaaaan life is beautiful to have had these experiences. Love you baby.”

Fans replied to the post to dig at Diddy for not doing right by the mother of three of his children. Some Twitter users echoed those sentiments but some also defended Diddy over his right to grieve.

—

Photo: Getty

Diddy Mourns Kim Porter Again On IG, Twitter Has Reactions was originally published on hiphopwired.com