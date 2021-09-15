Diddy Responds To Jermaine Dupri’s VERZUZ Challenge, Fans Debate Potential Outcome

If VERZUZ has proved several times since its inception, fans will tune in to see the heavyweights of the culture lock horns in what has been billed as a celebration of the artists on stage. As we’ve learned recently, the friendly atmosphere can still be competitive and fans are now debating a potential outcome between certified hitmakers Diddy AKA Love and Jermaine Dupri

Jermaine Dupri was in New York Tuesday night (September 14) to take in Fat Joe and Ja Rule clashing on the VERZUZ stage and gave his brother in music a message that he’s ready for all the VERZUZ smoke should Diddy want to take him on.

“Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now! And he gon need some training for me,” JD said with all the confidence a veteran should have when addressing one of their fellow GOATs.

Diddy, never one to back down, fired back with a tweet of his own.

“Beloved you my n*gga but your arms too short to box with God!!! You aiint got enough hits. I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w me . – LOVE,” Diddy wrote.

Since the wee hours of Wednesday (September 15), Diddy’s name has been trending and it’s clear that the same big names the Bad Boy honcho can pull from a very potent discography, JD is no less capable of doing the same. As noted in the tweet from Diddy, the former Puff Daddy can select hits from The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and more.

However, fans are pointing out that Dupri can go into a bag that features Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Usher, and many more. If anything, it’d be an entertaining trip down memory lane for the fans.

Photo: Getty

