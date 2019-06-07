Congratulations are in order, maybe. Cassie, Diddy’s longtime but now ex-girlfriend, is reportedly pregnant by new man Alex Fine.
In most civilized societies, it would be only praise and hopes of a healthy delivery. But in this day and age there is Twitter and social media in general.
It didn’t take long for the pettiness to rear it’s ugly head after The Shade Room dropped dime.
After all, per Twitter peanut gallery rationale, Cassie ain’t been broken up with Diddy even a year and she’s already preggers. But, she had/has plenty of defenders.
Peep the reactions below.
Diddy’s Ex Cassie Is Allegedly Pregnant, Slander On Auto Via Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Diddy when he gets that @TMZ Cassie notification. pic.twitter.com/zcJk0e9H44— Time Lord Cain ⏱ (@SlyCain) June 6, 2019
2.
Cassie pregnant? Here comes 24hrs of Diddy slander. pic.twitter.com/0Fnb7OQuJF— NBA Mcfly (@ThatDudeMCFLY) June 6, 2019
3.
Cassies man may not be a billionaire but he isnt your regular personal trainer he has high profile clients in hollywood so Im sure they not poor...yalls problem is that you are so afraid of living your own real lives forever you project.— The Promoter (@hloni_maniers) June 7, 2019
4.
Serena, Rihanna and now Cassie left us for the oppressor? pic.twitter.com/vzCJW1hlHg— Da$h (@1HunnitDash) June 6, 2019
5.
I think it’s so ridiculous that men are calling Cassie “trash” for getting pregnant while Diddy is grieving over the loss of his ex wife... like what are women supposed to do? Put their happiness on hold over someone who didn’t value them in the first place?!?!!!? GTFOH!— Kat (@kattttherineeee) June 6, 2019
6.
7.
8.
Cause Diddy got more money he’s automatically better for Cassie? That nigga couldn’t get it together & show up the way she needed emotionally and that’s been a running theme if you pay attention. He did it with Kim, JLo, and now Cassie. Women get tired!— TOKISCHA 69 💗 (@PUSHATIFF) June 6, 2019
9.
10.
Even Amber Rose landed on Wiz Khalifa in the end but Cassie is having babies with civilians. Can anyone please tell me who this nigga is, he looks like he sells Herbalife pic.twitter.com/qCc1kkF5W3— Erwin Smith (@MrImJustSayin) June 6, 2019
11.
Cassie and Alex Fine in a month pic.twitter.com/dZvkQyurok— ً (@PhoneDaPosites) June 6, 2019