Diddy’s Ex Cassie Is Allegedly Pregnant, Slander On Auto Via Twitter

Posted June 7, 2019

Edward Enninful & David Beckham Celebrate The 10th Anniversary of Victoria Beckham

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


Congratulations are in order, maybe. Cassie, Diddy’s longtime but now ex-girlfriend, is reportedly pregnant by new man Alex Fine.

In most civilized societies, it would be only praise and hopes of a healthy delivery. But in this day and age there is Twitter and social media in general.

It didn’t take long for the pettiness to rear it’s ugly head after The Shade Room dropped dime.

After all, per Twitter peanut gallery rationale, Cassie ain’t been broken up with Diddy even a year and she’s already preggers. But, she had/has plenty of defenders.

Peep the reactions below.

View this post on Instagram

‘19

A post shared by Poonie Fine (@alexfine44) on

Diddy’s Ex Cassie Is Allegedly Pregnant, Slander On Auto Via Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close